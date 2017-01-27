Go Round Set To Commission New Club Camp

The President and sole sponsor of Go Round FC, Felix Obuah, will next week Wednesday unveil the new camp of the Nigeria National League, NNL side.

Players and coaching staff of the club had before now lived in the former camp of the club located at Peter Odili Low Cost Housing Estate, a block of four flats

General Manager of the Club, Soni Uboh says things will be different from this season.

“We are getting bigger and better as a club and we are trying to do things differently,” Uboh said.

“This new camp is the property of the club and is located within the premises of the Kris Dera Hotel Stadium complex and I must tell you it is a unique camp.

“The president of the club, Felix Obuah, will also be present to commission the camp on the day as we use that event to kick start our new season,” Uboh said.

As soon as the camp is commissioned the team will resume activities for the new season as players will return to start training on February 3, 2017.

“We have retained the services of Ngozi Elechi to head our technical crew and you know we have added Caleb Esu who was at Unicem Rovers to our ranks and both will be joined by Okey Eluozo as trainer and Abiye Iyalla who is goalkeeper coach.

“As usual, we are on the march to gain promotion to the NPFL and we believe that we have done all in our power as management to make it. It is left for the players to do the business on the pitch,” Uboh said.

Go Round FC have their own facility, the Kris Dera Stadium in Omoku, an Oil rich town in Rivers State.

They won the Rivers State FA Cup last season, beating Rivers United in the final.