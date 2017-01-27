Former Scribe Tasks Wushu Federation On Sponsorship

The immediate past Secretary of the Nigeria Wushu Kungfu Federation (NWKF), Evelyn Fabunmi, has urged the body to intensify sponsorship drive to make the sport more vibrant in 2017.

Fabunmi, who was NWKF Secretary until Tuesday, told newsmen in Lagos that dependence on government funding hindered efficient execution of the federation’s programme in 2016.

“The solution to any problem begins with identification of the cause; that was the case with our federation last year.

“In 2016, we set out programme of activities consisting of national and international programmes, with the intention of getting funds from relevant authorities, but it did not work out as we expected.

“The programme of activities for this year is ready; so the federation should make extra efforts and approach martial art fans and corporate bodies for support and sponsorship.

“By so doing, dependence on government will be reduced, and the federation would be able to realise a high percentage of its target,” Fabunmi said.

Tidesports gathered that NWKF would organise U-18 National Wushu Kungfu Championships in Abuja, with the aim of selecting athletes for Junior World Championships.

She added that the federation would hold National Wushu Championships in Lagos and Inter-Zonal Wushu Kungfu Championships in geopolitical zones.

Fabunmi also noted that the body would organise National Championships in Abuja as well as National Wushu Kungfu Festival (Traditional Taolu Open) among other events.

She said that the federation would need adequate funds to efficiently execute the activities and achieve the objectives.