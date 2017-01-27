FCT Badminton Association Hinges Hosting On Sponsorship

Hosting of the FCT National Badminton Championships will be dependent on availability of sponsors, Iyiola Ogundele, Secretary of FCT Badminton Association, said in Abuja.

Ogundele told newsmen that the second edition of the championships was expected to hold tentatively in August.

“We are anticipating that this year will be good for us. We hope to get sponsors to be able to hold the event.

“Last year we planned to organise the second edition of the FCT National U-15, U-19 and U-21 Badminton Championships, but this failed to be because of lack of sponsors.

“The first edition was in 2015 and the board met to put all the machinery in motion for the second edition. We started by visiting some government agencies and corporate organisations.

“The acting Director-General, Standards Organisation Nigeria (SON) promised to be one of our sponsors. But the change in the leadership of the organisation affected the hosting of the championships.

“We sent letters to many Embassies but only China promised to assist us.

“We are however hopeful this time around because both the Chinese Embassy and SON have promised to sponsor the championships this year. So, we hope to hold the championships in August,’’ he said.

Ogundele also said the Association intended to go to schools and visit clubs to resuscitate the game.

He said the Association wanted to encourage the youths to marry sports with education so as to make a better life from sports as a professional.

Ogundele said the Association was already discussing with the Chinese Embassy to offer scholarships to winners of the championships and also offer training programme to coaches.