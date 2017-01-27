Edo, RTEAN To Partner On Harmonised Tax Bill

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State says his administration will partner with the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the implementation of the proposed Harmonised Tax and Levies Bill.

Obaseki disclosed this while receiving executive members of both the national and state officials of RTEAN in Benin on Tuesday.

The governor said that the synergy between the state government and the body in respect of the proposed law would eliminate illegality in the tax collection system in the state.

He, therefore, called on the body to set up an implementation committee that would work with the government special committee instituted to harmonise revenue collection in the state.

“We want to walk with you and your members on how to implement this bill and the collections of taxes effortlessly.

“So that what is due to you can come to you and what is due to our government can also come to our government.

“We will not and cannot accept any level of illegality in the state because our democracy is based on the rule of law,” he said.

The governor said that for proper accountability, an electronic platform would be used as a mode of collecting taxes in the state.

He explained that the method would create an atmosphere where tax would be collected in a civilised and proper manner.

Obaseki also expressed delight in receiving the body in his office as their president had cleared the air on a number of issues concerning the body which had almost tarnished the name of the association.

According to him, “you are very responsible and reliable patriots who keeps the engine of the economy running’’.

Earlier, the Secretary General of RTEAN, Mr Yusuf Adeniye, who led the delegation of state and national executives of the body to the Government House, said the body “is a responsible organisation”.

He said that his members were responsible and had contributed to the development of the transport sector in country.

However, he disassociated the group from whatever illegal activities of Mr Eriyo Osakpanwan, the erstwhile Chairman of Edo chapter, and apologised on behalf of the union.

Adeniyi said for proper re-direction of members in Edo, the National Executives Council (NEC) of the body had dissolved the present State Executive Council (SEC) in the state.

He said that a caretaker committee had been duly constituted to pilot the affairs of the association of the state pending the election of a new set of executives.

“We shall remain loyal and committed to supporting the government of Edo to achieve its set objectives of developing and ensuring better life for the people and dwellers in the state.

“We are assuring you of total and strict adherence to the rule and regulations, maintenance of law and order for better security and to allow business to thrive,” he said.