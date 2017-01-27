Delta Assembly Receives 41 Bills

The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, said the 6th Assembly of the House received a total of 41 bills in 2016.

The Speaker made this known at the resumption of plenary last Tuesday in Asaba.

He said that 17 bills out of the total bills received during the period were passed, adding that the state governor had assented to 13 of the approved bills.

“Four are still waiting for the governor’s assent,’’ he added.

He listed the bills assented to by the governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, as Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) Law, 2015; Delta State Contributory Health Commission Bill, 2015 and the Appropriation Law 2016.

Others include State Economic Planning Council (Amendment) Law, 2015; Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law, 2016; Delta State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law 2016 and Delta State Anti-Kidnapping Hostage Taking Law, 2016.

Igbuya, while welcoming the lawmakers back from their Christmas and New Year break, also commended them for ensuring stability in the assembly.

“I must commend you for the stability of the house, your well thought out inputs and your service to the state,” he said.

He added that the 6th Assembly made reasonable contributions to the development of the state.

“There is no gain-saying that the fullest cooperation between the three arms of government must be pursued and maintained in this regard.

“In the face of declining oil prices, we must concentrate efforts at creating an environment conducive for investment to blossom.

“Let us continue to support the executive in its efforts at improving the revenue base of the state.

“Let us continue to tilt the priority of government to the improvement of human and environmental conditions through law making.

“Let us continue to employ our oversight instruments to ensure judicious use of public funds, accountability, probity and transparency.

“We should strive to consider the 2017 Appropriation Bill and other bills in their various stages before this house, ‘’ he said.