Anabraba: Former Majority Leader Justifies PDP Lawmakers’ Action

Former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo Jaja has justified the participation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the House in the elections of House leaders.

Gogo-Jaja, was reacting to the protest of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the election of the Minority Leader, stated that the opposition lawmakers were wrong to criticize the election of Hon Benibo Fredrick Anabraba.

He explained that Senator Magnus Ngei Abe won the election to become the Minority Leader in 1999 through the votes from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), even when the All Peoples Party (APP) members in the House then wanted Hon John Bazia from Tai Local Government Area as at the time.

According to him, ’’Hon Benibo Fredrick Anabraba did his home work by lobbying PDP members and he succeeded’’.

“Nomination of candidate was done and election was conducted for the two nominations and Hon.Anabraba won.Both nominations are from the opposition.So, there is nothing wrong for the nomination of Anabraba by the PDP lawmakers because the issue on discussion on the floor of the House was for all lawmakers,’’ he said.