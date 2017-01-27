Aluu 4: Court Acquits Five Accused

Justice Letan Nyordee of Port Harcourt High Court, has discharged and acquitted five out of the 12 persons facing trial in the murder case of four undergraduate students of the University of Port Harcourt, popularly called Aluu 4, in 2012.

The court freed them after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) filed a ‘no case submission’ on the five persons to the court, saying, they had no case to answer in the matter.

Seven prosecution witnesses were cross-examined but Justice Nyordee insisted that no prima-facie case was established against them.

Some of the discharged inmates include the traditional ruler in Aluu community, Alhaji Hassan Welewa, Lawal Segun, Okoghiroh Endurance, Ozioma Abajuo and Chigozie Evans Samuel.

The remaining seven accused persons are still facing trial.

However, the Judge, Justice Letan Nyordee, has adjourned the matter to February 9.

Speaking after the release of the accused, members of their families said it has been five years of agony.

It would be recalled that four undergraduate students of the University of Port Harcourt were killed in a mob action at Omuokiri village in Aluu Community, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State on October 5, 2012.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana