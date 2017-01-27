30 Ex-Cultists Recount Life In Fear, Criminality

Following the amnesty granted to repentant cultists and criminals by the Rivers State Government, a group of no fewer than 30 former cultists from Biera community in Gokana Local Government Area have recounted the mystery that permeated their lives while living in the folly of criminality, and noted that Governor Nyesom Wike was guided by wisdom in offering amnesty to thousands of youth led astray into a world of darkness and self-destruction.

The repentant cultists, who shared the ugly story of their lives in criminality during this year’s first monthly healing service of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade (GEWC) International Headquarters, Rukpokwu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, individually showered encomiums on Wike for giving them a new dignifying image and personality with the amnesty programme, and added that God and humanity now come first in their sojourn on earth.

The 30 former cultists, who took turns to narrate their experiences as cultists and criminals, noted that their trademarks were decorated by such heinous acts as assassinations, murders, kidnappings, raping and forceful dispossession of cash and valuables of persons they saw as threats to achieving their selfish desires, and thanked the governor for offering them the opportunity to repent and chart new God-fearing, mutually rewarding lives for their families, community and the entire state.

Ushering the repentant cultists to the Altar to share their new story of life, Minister of Kigbana Zone of GEWC, Pastor Ifeanyichukwu Ozurumba, said “this is another proof that there is nothing too difficult and impossible for God to do”.

Responding to the various testimonies, President of Greater Women Fellowship International, and wife of the founding father of the ministry, Pastor Nonyem Numbere, said that the confessions point to the fact that the original vision of the ministry lives on; and challenged Christians to be fearless in propagating the values and principles of the faith.

Numbere explained that spreading the light of the gospel in Ogoniland in decades past was difficult because of traditional beliefs, just as there were in most other rural communities in the Niger Delta, but thanked God for inspiring the great work already done by servants of God in winning souls and bearing fruits for Christ.

She urged Christians in all nooks and crannies of the state, region and country to intensify preaching of the good news to those who have been led astray so that they may retrace their steps, seek forgiveness of their sins and live Christian lives that would enable them contribute meaningfully to the sustainable peace and development of the state and nation.

Before praying for the repentant cultists, the International Director of GEWC, Pastor Isaac Valentine Olori, thanked God for leading the cultists to the right path by rejecting the life of fear, criminality, and death, and choosing the Jesus and the path of truth that leads to life.

He also promised the repentant cultists that having given their lives to Christ, they shall now live their entire lives in sustained peace, as doors of favours will open with confidence, hope and promise, adding that with their new lifestyle, philanthropic individuals, corporate and religious bodies may begin to extend support that would enable them grow in prosperity.

ThankGod Echikwa