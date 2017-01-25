Wike Receives Authority’s Best Governor Award, ’Morrow

All is now set for the award of Governor of the Year 2016 by Authority Newspapers on Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in Abuja, tomorrow.

Management of Authority Newspapers announced the award to the governor during a visit last December but before then, The Sun Newspapers and the Daily Independent Newspapers had equally announced Wike as “Governor of the Year”.

Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Authority Newspaper, Mr. Madu Onuorah, said the governor was nominated because of his exploits in politics and infrastructural development.

Onuorah also said many glowing qualities earned the governor the award.

Among the qualities, he stated include, the ability to pursue his vision in the midst of opposition, his infrastructural development strides in the state, and the ability to defend democracy.

Onuorah stated that the award will be bestowed on the governor on January 26th, 2017, in Abuja, and pleaded for his presence at the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, some prominent citizens of the state have described the award as worthy and timely, considering the fact that the governor has within 18 months of his tenure, touched all sectors of the state.

From statistics, about 100 roads have been rehabilitated, reconstructed and constructed while others awarded are at different levels of completion.

Also, over 15 general hospitals are currently under renovation in the state, among other projects.

Speaking on the feats, Vice President General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs(NSCIA), Rivers State, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor, said for three media houses to recognize the governor underscores hard work and exemplary leadership displayed by Wike since he assumed office on May 29th, 2015.

Uhor declared, “for three media houses to recognise the governor at the same time carries some weight. I think there must be some merit in their assessment.”

The NSCIA leader in Rivers State added, “For me, the governor has done well on roads, especially he completed abandoned ones by previous administration and has done new ones.”

He said the award should spur the governor to work harder, and drew attention on the need for integrated development that will create jobs, and preserve the environment.

On his part, Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical Education, Prof. Israel Owate, described the award as a testament of the governor’s commitment to transform Rivers State.

“There is peace in Rivers State, at least, we celebrated the Christmas without crisis, and the roads are passable with many of them rehabilitated and new ones done”, Owate said.

He revealed that the governor was also working to make sure that technical education was revived to improve manpower development.

Owate revealed that soon three technical institutions in the state will kick-off.

He further observed, “one area I like him is that he has cut excesses in government spending and is concentrating on the welfare of the people, at least, the civil servants are paid promptly. I think he deserves to be well honoured.”