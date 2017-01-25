We’re Working To Fulfill Our Promises – Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration in the state has provided loans to 35 owners of private hospitals to enable them upgrade their facilities and render qualitative and affordable healthcare services to the people of the state.

Banigo disclosed this while speaking at an interactive session with the Forum of Female Professionals at the Ministry of Women Affairs Auditorium, Port Harcourt.

She said the gesture was in furtherance of the campaign promises of the governor to partner with professional bodies in the state, stressing that the government was working to fulfill such promises and ensure that no sector was left out.

Banigo stated that as soon as the economy of the state improves, other professions and sectors would also benefit from the partnership to bring about effective service delivery, which was an attribute of good governance.

While describing Wike as a man of progress and development, the deputy governor commended the Forum of Female Professionals for their unwavering support to the PDP-led administration in the state, and expressed the hope that they would sustain the tempo.

“We continue to count on your support. I also hope that you will individually, at your unit level, organize to improve the lives of the citizenry. There is a lot to be done as individuals and as interest groups to which we belong,” she stated.

The deputy governor urged female professionals to show commitment and integrity wherever they found themselves, and enjoined them to see 2017 as a year of liberty in the state.

In her speech, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Ukel Oyaghiri, said the forum, which is made up of women professional bodies across the state, is aimed at charting the course of women and ensure that their voices are heard.

She commended the forum for their effort and support in ensuring the emergence of the present administration, emphasizing that the Wike-led government was doing everything possible to ensure that the present peace being enjoyed in the state was sustained.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Barrister Onimim Jacks, enjoined women to change their mindset that politics is a game for their male counterparts alone, noting that women would affect more lives, if they take active part in politics.

Speaking on behalf of the female professionals, Mrs Florence Amiesimaka, said the emergence of Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo as the deputy governor of Rivers State has not only encouraged women to change their perception about politics but has also challenged them to see the game of politics as a platform to engender women and societal development.