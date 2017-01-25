Wema Bank Appoints Adebise As DMD

The Board of Directors, Wema Bank Plc has appointed Ademola Adebise as its Deputy Managing Director, according to a statement by the bank recently.

According to the bank, prior to his appointment, Adebise was the Executive Director in charge of Corporate and South Directorate.

The bank said that Adebise would oversee the Corporate and Business Directorate, which covered Corporate Banking, Treasury and Financial Institution, South Business Group (South-South and South-East) and Business Support Division.

“Adebise has over 28 years’ experience in the banking industry, including four years in management consulting.

“He is an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme, Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s degree holder in Computer Science from the University of Lagos.

“He obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos Business School.

“Before joining the Wema Bank, Adebise was Head, Finance and Performance Management Practice at Accenture, Lagos Office.

“Adebise is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He is also an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation and Computer Professionals (Registration Council of Nigeria).

“He is an honorary member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and a member of the Institute of Directors.

“Adebise also serves on the board of AIICO insurance Plc, AIICO pensions management Limited and FITC.”