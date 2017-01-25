Sports Bet Promotes Interest In Sports — Operator

A partner in Billionaire Bet, Tom Okoreboh yesterday, said that more people were getting involved in the betting programme as it enriched Nigerians and develop interest in sports.

Okoreboh made the assertion in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on the sidelines of the launch Billionaire Bet Station he had established at Okota-Isolo area of the state.

He said that Sports Bet, served to change lives when people get involved and forecast to win money.

“We are just starting to be partners with the Billionaire Bet; we hope it will go a long way in promoting soccer and the interest of the people living in Okota/Isolo.

“Sports Bet has definitely come to stay in Nigeria as more people are getting involved and for those that have been lucky to win, it has positive effects in their lives.

“Nigeria being a sports-loving country tend to benefit more in Sports Bet, it is a legal business which will pay the winner as soon as the person wins,’’ Okereboh said.

He added that Sports Bet had done a lot to curb restiveness in youths within the Okota-Isolo community.

“To the youths who are going through unemployment, loneliness and other challenges, Sports Bet has helped them to get money to fend for themselves as many are suffering from joblessness.

“We have been able to provide work indirectly to people in our community and things like stealing are gradually curbed.

“Overall, the target is to promote soccer and some other sports package to enhance the financial capabilities of the people around our community,’’ Okereboh said.

According to him, though the Super Eagles are not at the ongoing Africa Nations Cup in Gabon, people are still betting in the matches as it is played in Gabon.

“Nigeria is a passionate country as regards football; people are still betting games in the AFCON football fiesta in Gabon, people just want to make some money for themselves.

“When they forecast, they have a chance to win something which can go a long way to take care of themselves and that is a good omen,’’ Okoreboh said.