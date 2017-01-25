‘Six Policemen Sacked For Refusing To Kill Me’

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says the six policemen attached to him were sacked by the police authorities in Abuja for refusing to allow the security agencies execute their plot of assassinating him.

Speaking when he played host to Aluu Council of Chiefs at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said there was a detailed plan by the security agencies to assassinate him, but his security details resisted the execution of the evil plot.

He said: “The policemen were dismissed because they did not allow the security agencies to assassinate me as was planned.

“The security agencies planned to assassinate me, but those attached to me resisted the plot and refused to allow them kill me. That is why they are angry and desperate”, the governor narrated.

He reiterated his resolve to continue defending the interest of the state, noting that he will never plead with the offending security agencies to stop their illegal activities.

According to him, the invasion of Rivers State by the security agencies during the last rerun elections was a wake-up call for the people to be prepared for the rigging of elections in 2019 by the same security agencies.

“The security agencies by their actions on December 10, 2016 rerun elections alerted us on how they plan to rig the 2019 elections. We are now prepared for them”, Wike said.

He commended the Aluu community for cooperating with the state government to tackle cultism in the area, adding that the peaceful nature of the area has led to improved execution of projects for the people.

The governor said that his administration will continue to develop different communities in line with the pledge to the people.

He said it was unfortunate that the immediate past APC administration in the state failed to develop communities adjoining Port Harcourt, despite the funds available to it.

Earlier, Chairman of Aluu Council of Chiefs, Chief Ken Nwabunwo, commended Wike for the state burial accorded their son, late Capt Elechi Amadi.

They also commended him for renaming the former Port Harcourt Polytechnic as Elechi Amadi Polytechnic.

The Aluu leaders further thanked the governor for reconstructing the major road to the community.