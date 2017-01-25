RSG Unveils Golden Jubilee Logo, Today

All is now set for the Rivers State Government to unveil the State’s Golden Jubilee anniversary Logo, in Port Harcourt, today.
The Tide learnt that the unveiling today officially sets the momentum for the programme of activities mapped out by the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government in the state.
According to inside sources, the governor will unveil the State’s Golden Jubilee Logo by 10am today at the Dr. Obi Wali International Conference Centre on Air Force-Eliozu Road, Port Harcourt.
It was further learnt that the unveiling will be closely followed with a World Press Conference at the same venue.
Consequently, the State government has extended special invitation to journalists in the state, including international journalists and Rivers stakeholders and lovers of the state to attend the events.
Susan Serekara-Nwikhana