Rivers Communities Kick Against Military Land Grab

Three Rivers communities, namely, Elele Alimini, Obelle in Emohua Local Government Area and Elele Town in Ikwerre Local Government Area, have protested against the military, alleging forceful taking over of their land.

They had during a protest march to the Elele Army Barracks at the weekend, alleged that the military authorities had taken over 500 hectares of their land without prior information or agreement. The protesters who barricaded the entrance to the Elele Barracks appealed to the state governor to make a case for them before the Presidency, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to use his good offices to prevail on the soldiers to vacate the land, which they said was their means of livelihood as they are farming communities.

In a chat with The Tide, the Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Elele Alimini, Chief Chibuike Dike, who led the protest, lamented that the army formation in the area disregarded the boundaries and encroached into the communities’ land.

According to him, “the problem is that the Army have abandoned the boundaries between us and encroached into our farm lands.”

He further said, “if they need land they should tell us and we negotiate and not to take our land by force.”

“They have taken over 500 hectares of our farm land and we are asking them to vacate and leave our means of livelihood alone.”

Dike complained that the action of the military had negatively affected their farming activities and has brought untold hardship to the people.

“Their action has disrupted our farming activities, because we don’t have anywhere else to do our farming. We are doomed, the activities of the Fulani herdsmen are plaguing us on the one hand and now this?” He lamented.

The communities have vowed to pursue their case at the National Assembly.

As at press time the commanding officer of the Elele Army Barracks could not be reached for comment on the allegation.

