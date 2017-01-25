Reps Begin Debate On 2017 Budget

The House of Representatives, yesterday, begun debate on the general principles of the 2017 Appropriation Bill of N7.298trillion submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Leading the debate on the bill, the Majority leader, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that the 2017 budget was designed to expand public private partnership and complete ongoing infrastructural projects that will impact positively on the economy.

Gbajabiamila also expressed confidence that the budget will help reboot the economy with its massive capital injection and payment of local debts to contractors.

However, he stressed the need for the House to revisit the Steve Oronsanye and Ahmed Joda Reports on the proposed merger of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to reduce cost of governance and free up money for capital expenditure.

Gbajabiamila also called for more funds to be injected into the tourism sector to help in the diversification of the economy.

In his contribution, Rep. Mark Gbila (APC-Bernue), advocated for a review of the country’s monetary policy to fast track economic recovery.

Also speaking, the Chairman House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Rep. Abdulrazak Namdas, expressed optimism that the oil production quota pegged at 2.2 million barrels per day in the 2017 budget was achievable.

However, Rep. Nicholas Ossai (PDP-Delta), faulted the N305 to a dollar that the budget was predicated on, saying it is unrealistic due to exchange rate volatility.

The debate on the 2017 Budget continues today.

The House had last week approved the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, thereby paving way for the consideration of the 2017 budget.

The House had adopted an Exchange Rate of N305 to 1 dollar crude oil benchmark of $44.5 per barrel and the pegging of crude oil production of 2.2 million barrels per day for the 2017 budget.

Similarly, the House of Representatives, yesterday, gave its committees on Anti-Corruption, Environment and Habitat six weeks to investigate former President Gooodluck Jonathan’s “Clean Stove For Rural Women scheme” contract of about N9.287 billion.

The resolution followed a motion by Rep. Abiodun Faleke (APC-Lagos), which was unanimously adopted by members through a voice vote.

Faleke noted that the Federal Executive Council had approved a contract for the supply of 20 million units of clean stove and wonder bags under the clean stove scheme for rural women.

He added that the contract was at a unit cost of N464.00, amounting to about N9.287billion.

The lawmaker said that following the approval of FEC, the Federal Ministry of Finance released the sum of N5billion to the Federal Ministry of Environment for the execution of the project.

He further disclosed that Integra Energy Renewable Services Limited was awarded the contract for the supply of the 20 million units.

Faleke also said that the company was paid the sum of N1.3billion out of the N5billion released by the Ministry of Environment as mobilisation fee without due process.

The lawmaker expressed concern that less than 750,000 units were said to have been assembled and delivered at the velodrome of the National Stadium, Abuja, which was commissioned by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

He noted that there was no beneficiary present at the commissioning nor was anyone later given the stove to achieve its intended purpose.

The mandate of the committee saddled with the investigation will be to find out details of the contract, number of units supplied, their mode of distribution and names of beneficiaries on a State by State basis.

The committees would also determine the status of the balance of N952million with the contractor, since 750,000 units of the clean stoves were supplied at a unit cost of N464 at the value of N348million out of the N1.3billion paid out.

The status of the balance of N3.7billion which was outstanding from the initial payment to the Federal Ministry of Environment will also be confirmed by the committee.

The committees would also determine whether or not the clean stoves and wonder bags project had assisted in eradicating desertification in Nigeria for future consideration.