RECCOBA President Tasks Old Students Associations On Institutions’ Growth

Old students associations in the country have been charged to partner with religions organizations which established their institutions to ensure the maintenance and continued relevance of their Alma Mater to coming generations.

They can do this by using their privileged positions to attract infrastructural and other development projects from government and the organized private sector to the schools.

The newly elected President of the Regina Cocli College Old Boys Association (RECCOBA). Chief Clement Isok gave the charge recently in his post-election speech at the college ground at Essene, in Ikot Abasi, Akwa Ibom State.

Deploring the level of infrastructural decay in Regina Cocli College, Essene, the newly-elected RECCOBA President further called on the Catholic Church, owners of the institution to return the school to its lost glory in academic and sporting excellence.

Isok also called on the numerous professionals in various fields, political heavy weights and personalities produced by the institution to join hands with RECCOBA to rebuild and reposition the institution for greater academic excellence.

Mr Donald Mike-Jaja, the Acting Editor of The Tide Newspaper, was elected Deputy Secretary General of the association.

Others elected were Elder Marcus Enene – Vice President I, Sir Finomo Edubio – Vice President II. Dr Ayuk Essoka – Vice President III, Elder Bassey Essien – Secretary – General, Mr Emmanuel Ukoette – Financial Secretary, Mr EkpeEkpe A. Ekpe – Treasurer, Prof Leo Ukpong and Engr. Mfon Ekanem – Ex-officio officers among others.

Earlier, the out going President of the association, Prof Ndifreke Udonwa had enumerated the achievements of his executive which included the fencing of the school, institution of awards to promote excellence among students of the institution and the establishment of RECCOBA in many states of the federation among others.

He charged the incoming executive to conclude the fencing of the school as well as other projects initiated by his executive and do more, in the interest of the students.

Udonwa thanked members for giving him and his executive the opportunity to serve.

Donald Mike-Jaja