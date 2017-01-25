Police Nab Phone Snatcher In Ahoada

An alledged mobile phone snatcher simply identified as Chimebere has coughed out N42,000 only after his trial by youth of Ahoada Community in Ahoada East LGA.

Chimebere, 40, a native of Abarikpo Community in Ahoada East LGA was dragged to the Ahoada Youth Assembly office soon after his unsuspecting lady-friend, Miss Ada Christian, grabbed him at Ahoada Market Square, shouting ‘thief,’ ‘thief.’

When Chimebere was interrogated by the youth, he denied ever knowing the lady.

Even when a member of staff of Adaclems Hotel, who knew Chimebere very well and testified against him was summoned to appear before the Ahoada youth Assembly, Chimebere still stood his ground.

Narrating her ordeal, Ada, who hails from Oshika Community in Ahoada West LGA stated that, Chimebere, lied that his name was Justice and was a native of Ahoada main town.

She noted that while they were drinking at Adaclems at around 9.30pm, Justice called her out of the hotel and playfully asked for her Infinix zero mobile phone.

“I obliged, Ada said and the next thing I saw was Justice sipped the entire sachet of Chelsea in his hand, spat it immediately on my eyes and quickly jumped onto a waiting bike, and disappeared.”

The victim said, she went back in pain to the hotel to report her ordeal after washing the substance from her face, noted that a member staff of the Adaclems hotel, who knows Chimebere, promised to fish him out.

Emenike Agimo