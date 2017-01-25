NPFL: Ifeanyi Ubah, Rivers Utd Battle For Supremacy In Nnewi

The FC Ifeanyiubah Stadium in Nnewi will be the arena for today’s NPFL clash that will pitch two of Nigeria’s flag bearers in CAF club competitions this year.

Ifeanyiubah will feature in this year’s CAF Confederation Cup, while Rivers United are drawn in the Champions League.

‘Anambra Warriors’, Ifeanyiubah boast a fearsome form at home and they totally outclassed high-flying MFM FC 4-0 in the only game played in front of their vociferous supporters thus far this season.

Coach Yaw Preko is spoilt for choice in a squad teeming with quality personnel.

Captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa remains one of the best goalkeepers around, while Valentine Nwabili, Onyekachi Akakem, Elu Wilson and Stephen Eze make up an extremely impregnable-looking ‘back four’.

In Madrano Tamen, the home team possesses probably the most naturally-gifted playmaker in the land, while Kone Yaya, Jimoh Oni, King Osanga and the enigmatic Prince Aggreh represent threats from midfield and up top.

Seka Paschal and the Brazilian, Alberico Da Silva can also influence issues as impact substitutes while new addition, Ifeanyi Onuigbo comes with bags of experience.

Rivers United forward Maduabuchi Okereke knows the inner workings of FC Ifeanyi Ubah quite well having played for the Anambra Warriors last term.

He said that the Pride of Rivers will be vanquished unless they play the perfect game.

“I know most(of the FCIU) players very well and I have spoken to some ahead of this game,” he said.

“They are eager to beat Rivers United just as they did last season and if we don’t play a perfect game, I don’t think we can avoid defeat because they are very determined and have very good players.

“Last season, I played against Rivers United (in Nnewi) and I did well (he grabbed the assist for the first goal of the game that finished 2-0).

“Now, I face my former club and my expectation is to do much better than I did last season.”

While FC Ifeanyi Ubah appears to be the overwhelming favourites on paper, United, unbeaten in their last NPFL matches, have been flying under the radar, quietly and effectively going about their business.

The Port Harcourt club has been effective if not spectacular this term and is just one of three unbeaten sides in the NPFL.

Today’s game against FCIU however represents a stern test thus far but club captain, Festus Austin is making the right noises and understandably so.

“Last season’s visit to Nnewi was not a good one for us but we know what is at stake for us,” he said.

“We just have to improve on our performances away from home.

“The objective is to at least avoid defeat in Nnewi.” In hot striker, Bernard Ovoke, who has set for himself a target of at least 20 goals mark this season, Rivers United have a serious threat that can catch any opponent napping.