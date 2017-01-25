NGO Wants RSG To Revive Agric Centre

A Non-Governmental Organisation, the African Global Development for Drastic Change (AGDDC), has called on the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to consider reviving the abandoned Egbeke/Nwuba Centre of the School-To-Land Progrmame in Etche Local Government Area of the state.

The President of AGDDC, Mr Dan Mbachi, made the appeal in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Commending the governor on his numerous development programmes since inception, Mbachi said the Egbeke/Nwuba centre has so much potentials for the development of Agriculture, particularly at this present period government lays more emphasis on the sector for the economic growth of the nation.

Noting that the centre has over 1000 hectares of land with the soil being adjudged very rich by a South African firm.

He said, “the Research and Documentation unit of AGDDC conducted a research on the area and saw huge potentials and decided to draw the attention of the state Governor to the centre.

According to the AGDDC boss, the centre can engage over 7,000 youths in terms of employment, increase food as well as revenue generation for Etche Local Government Area and the state government.

Mbachi noted that it would equally reduce youth-related crimes in the state when such large number of youths were redirected from the streets to agriculture sector as they would have no time to think of crime.

He regretted that successive administrations in the state abandoned such a potential centre, adding that natives of the area who donated such vast land were not happy and stressed the need for the present government to revive the centre.

The president equally appealed to the governor to extend his road rehabilitation programme to the Igbodo/Egbeke Road which leads to the centre as well as complete the rural electrification project which was also abandoned half way in the area.

Chris Oluoh