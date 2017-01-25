NGO Lauds Wike, Police On Peace, Security

A Non-Governmental Organization, African Global Development for Drastic Change (AGDDC), has commended the Rivers State Police Command for the sustained good security in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

AGDDC’s President, Dan Mbachi said the command through its effort had eliminated the high rate of kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery that scared away development in the area.

He particularly expressed satisfaction with the command’s commitment in fighting crime in the area, saying, during the yuletide, the people of the area enjoyed sustained peace unlike in past years when investors and indigenes of the area were scared of coming to the area because of the high rate of insecurity.

He commended the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Okehi Police Division, SP John Ohans noting that the DPO and his men performed wonderfully well and urged them to sustain the effort.

Mbachi expressed joy that the current peace situation in the area has begun to manifest with investors now returning back to the area and indigenes also free to return home without any fear of becoming victims to robbery, cult activities and kidnapping.

The AGDDC boss described the amnesty programme of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a good omen, noting that the amnesty initiative had returned peace and security in the state to what it is supposed to be.

He expressed joy that with the peace in the state, the state has reclaimed its status as the investors haven in the West African sub region.

Mbachi also charged stakeholders in Etche to sustain the state of peace in the area as such would enhance the economic growth of the area as the food basket of the state.

Chris Oluoh