Monarch Charges Rivers, Bayelsa On Unity

The Chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Jeki V, has sued for unity among Rivers and Bayelsa State people, particularly among the Councils of Traditional Rulers of the sister States.

He also said traditional rulers of the two sister States need to rub minds from time to time on issues as they affect their people and as well think of better ways of taking care of themselves.

The Amanyanabo and the natural Ruler of Opobo Kingdom made the call in Bayelsa State while making a speech during the presentation of staff of office to the Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom, HRM King Richardford Orukarebai Koroye Angolokirimusou on the elevation of his stool to First Class and launch of Terakiri Development Foundation.

He noted that the two sister States are inseparable and therefore need each other for the progress and development of their people and localities having been one people with same geographical challenge. He expressed delight that there ‘was peaceful coexistence among his subjects, which he said had marked it out as the most peaceful community in Rivers State,

King Dandeson expressed confidence that the occupant of the stool of the Tarakiri Kingdom would maintain peace in the community, given his peaceful nature which he said could be one of his outstanding qualities why the Government of Bayelsa State considered the upgrading of the stool to 1st class.

He charged the people of Tarakiri kingdom to continue to give full support to their King to enable him rule the kingdom, noting that kings are not encyclopedia of knowledge as they need good ideas from their subjects for the progress of their communities. While lauding Governor Nyesom Wike’s unprecedented achievements in Rivers State, he seized the opportunity to commend Governor Seriake Dickson for his development strides in Bayelsa State. He called on other governors to emulate the landmark achievements of the two States.

In another development, King Dandeson Jaja, has charged the King of Egi land, His Eminence King (Prof) Anele Uzondu Nwokoma, Eze Egi III to run an all- inclusive leadership of his kingdom for the community to remain peaceful.

He gave the charge when the (Eze Ogba-Ukwu) of Ogba land and the Egi Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Port Harcourt recently.

In his speech, the Eze Egi III said him and his people were in the chairman’s office to formally introduce himself after he was enthroned in spite of the fact that he had started enjoying his rights in the State Council of Traditional Rulers.