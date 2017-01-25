Lawyer Flays Siat Over Poor Community Relations

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner and human rights advocate, Barr. George Orji, has criticised Siat Nigeria Ltd, the company that took over Risonpalm Nigeria Ltd for failing in its community relations.

Orji, who made the observation while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday expressed regrets that since the company started it operations, it had neglected its corporate social responsibility towards its host communities in Elele Estate which comprises Egbeda, Omudioga, Elele and Akpabo.

He said the gift of five bags of rice every Christmas as a token of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was not acceptable, given the size of land that had been expropriated from the host communities.

He described the communities as agrerian, as they depended solely on farm produce and noted that it was regrettable that they had been neglected till date.

He expressed the desire of his community to go to court if nothing was done to redress the wrongs.

Chidi Enyie