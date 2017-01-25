Jonathan’s Aide Challenges FG Over Chibok Girls’ Claims

The former Special Adviser to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Electronic Media, Reno Omokri, has pitched camps against the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, saying the Minister’s attacks on the ex-president will not go unchallenged.

It would be recalled that the information minister, while condemning the recent comments by the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG), wherein the group said it won’t tolerate further delays and excuses from the government in rescuing the abducted Chibok girls, added that, unlike the past administration which in over 500 days could do nothing in rescuing the girls, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has and is still making much progress in the girls’ rescue.

In defence of his boss, Reno gave a timeline of the many efforts the Jonathan administration took in trying to secure the release of the girls.

“Lai Mohammed, in true manifestation of his name, told a lie, when he scolded the advocacy group, Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG), by saying that their use of ‘impudent’ language “should have been reserved for those who did nothing in the first 500 days of the girls’ abduction”.

“Of course, Nigerians know that Lai Mohammed is synonymous with lying, and it is no wonder that BBOG is firing at him, but to say that the Jonathan administration ‘did nothing’ to rescue the Chibok girls is a lie that will not go unchallenged.

“I will now give a timeline of events to prove unequivocally that Lai Mohammed is a liar, and his words should henceforth be taken with a pinch of salt by Nigerians and the international community.

“Timelines: March 12, 2014: The then minister of state for education, Chief Nyesom Wike, wrote the governors of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, and advised them not to hold SSCE examinations in areas susceptible to the Boko Haram insurgency.

“This letter, with reference number HMSE/FME/147/VOL.1/150, and titled: ‘Security challenges and the conduct of the 2014 WASSCE and SSCE in Borno, Yobe and parts of Adamawa states’, is still available today should Lai Mohammed wish to read it.

“April 14, 2014: Contrary to the advice given by the PDP-led Federal Government of President Goodluck Jonathan, the APC-led government of Governor Kashim Shettima, for reasons best known to it, chose to ignore that advise, and held the SSCE examinations in Chibok, a mainly Christian town that was susceptible to attacks from the Islamic extremist group, Boko Haram.

“On the day in question, the girls of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok were kidnapped by Boko Haram while preparing to write their final physics examinations.

“Flash forward to April 2, 2016: Governor Kashim Shettima confesses in an interview with Premium Times that he, the chief security officer of the state, DID NOT inform then President Jonathan when the girls were kidnapped for reasons best known to him.

“April 17, 2014: Exactly three days after the kidnap, President Jonathan, who had been unaware of the issue because of the deliberate refusal of the APC-led government of Borno State to brief him called for an emergency meeting at the Presidential Villa.

“May 4, 2014: After consistent confused and contradictory information from the Borno State Government and various other authority figures, the Presidency invited the principal actors in the Chibok saga to the Presidential Villa to ascertain the truth.

“The Presidency was shocked at the non-appearance by officials of the Borno State Government. The governor’s wife who was invited, shunned the event, and when the then First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan saw the scanty representation from Borno, she famously exclaimed ‘na only you waka come’?

“May 6, 2014: The then National Publicity Secretary of the APC and now the current Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, released a statement calling the Presidency’s intervention a ‘distraction’.

“May 26, 2014: The Nigerian military revealed through Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh, that it knew the location of the girls but could not attack because of fear of loss of lives of the girls after a similar operation in Sokoto to save an Italian and a Briton led to loss of lives of the hostages taken by an affiliate of Boko Haram.

“Unspecified Date in May, 2014: The Jonathan administration began secret negotiations to secure the release of the Chibok girls.

“October 6, 2014: Then President Jonathan visits Niamey as part of efforts to secure the release of the Chibok girls with the help of the Nigerien government.

“October 17, 2014: A truce was announced with Boko Haram after negotiations, which was to allow for the release of the Chibok girls. The truce was broken by Boko Haram which reneged on their promise to release their captives.