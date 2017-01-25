Guinness Promo Makes Sports’ Lovers Millionaires

About ten football lovers and Guinness consumers have won cash prizes of one million naira each in the ongoing promo at the successful launch of Guinness’ Every Minute Made of Black 2.0 Promo.

The promo which was launched on October 1 last year, has gained almost 600,000 massive participation from football lovers nationwide. 443,608 participants have won instant free airtime while 2,496 Guinness consumers won N1, 000 free airtime.

The Brand Guinness Senior Brand Manager, Mr. Kunle Faloye, said it is the organisation’s joy that her consumers not only watch the English Premier League (EPL), but also have a stake in the game and the chance to win great prizes.

According to him,’’ Guinness will continue to boldly take centre stage on and off football viewing occasions; and we have proved this through her partnership with DSTV by broadcasting all the excitement and fun that the EPL brings among football fans across Nigeria.”

Faloye revealed that Guinness Every Minute Made of Black is not just an ordinary promotion but has given millions of Nigerians the chance to get more involved with their favourite team matches, look forward to some exciting football moments, whilst also winning some incredible prizes.

“So far, we have had massive engagement from our consumers at home, bars and football viewing centres nationwide,” he added.

Speaking further on the football promotion, Marketing Manager, Guinness, Uche Onwudiwe, affirmed that the promo has indeed produced 10 MatchDay Millionaires from the weekly grand draw, where two people share N2,000,000 cash reward every match weekend; that is N1,000, 000 cash per person.

While commenting on how to participate in the promo, Onwudiwe said, “Winning in the promo is so easy, consumers are expected to find their minute and code under the crown cork of all Guinness promotional bottles. Then text the code plus selected team’s name to 1759, if the minute under the crown matches the minute a goal is scored by the selected team, then the participant will win N1000 airtime instantly and also qualifies for a weekly draw of N1,000,000.”

Another twist to the football promotion was the celebration of some winners in Abuja on 5th November, 2016, where Ex-Internationals; Jonathan Akpoborie, Coach Samson Siasia, and sport analyst Arafat Aliu treated some of the winners to a football viewing experience truly made of black. The winners not only won N1,000,000 cash prize, but also had the opportunity to meet their adored football greats.

Speaking after receiving his cash prize from Coach Samson Siasia in Abuja, Kurdor Nantim, one of the Guinness MatchDay Millionaires couldn’t express his joy winning in the promotion, and also having the opportunity to meet football legends he respected a lot. In his own words, “I was sceptical and couldn’t believe that I won for real in Guinness football promotion when I was called, but here I am now a millionaire, kudos to Guinness for rewarding my passion for football.”

It would be recalled that Guinness EPL football promo is the first of its kind football promotion in Nigeria. It is a unique consumer promotion that is tied to the EPL, where football lovers have the rare opportunity of being rewarded for every goal scored within every match during the season.