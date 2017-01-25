Group Trains 100 Community Health Workers

A group, Doctors on Call, has organised a five-day sensitisation exercise for 100 community health workers in Malammadori Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Team Leader, Dr Adejobi Adeloye, who stated this in Malammadori yesterday, explained that the exercise would expose the health workers to the best medical practices towards enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

“The exercise is aimed at exposing health workers on modern track of healthcare delivery to control maternal mortality, enhance reproductive and family health services,” he said.

Adeloye disclosed that the group had trained 50 traditional birth attendants on mobile healthcare delivery to deal with the risk associated with transportation of women on labour to clinics.

He added that the group would also sensitise 500 rural women on first aid tips and how to provide support to expectant mothers and children.

“This is to enhance support services that will improve the health status of pregnant women, lactating mothers and children.”

He said the training was organised in collaboration with a development organisation, Mobilisation for Development (M4D).