The Federal Government has begun the construction of a fish market in Illushi community in Edo State.
The State Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Wellington Omoragbon disclosed this to newsmen recently during the inspection of the fish market.
He said it would boost the economy of the people whose main occupation is fishing.
Omoragbon said the construction of the market which began in December, 2016 is expected to be completed within six weeks, adding that the funding was from the 2016 federal budget. “The market will consist of eight open stalls with cold rooms, four toilets, bathrooms and a borehole,” he said.
He also noted that Illushi Community is located along the bank of the River Niger, which serves as a major source of fish for commercial purposes in the community.
FG Constructs Fish Market In Edo
