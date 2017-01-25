Cleric Tasks Rivers Judiciary On Promotion

An Anglican cleric, Rev. Fyneface Akah has advised the Rivers State judiciary to reward hardwork and diligence in order to promote justice in the State.

Akah, who gave the charge during a valedictory sermon for late Chief Magistrate Alfred Ali Ebe in Egbeda community, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State at the weekend, expressed regrets that despite the diligence and hardwork exhibited in several cases and judgements delivered by the deceased, the judiciary did not deem it necessary to promote him to the rank of a judge of the state High Court.

He stated that the late Chief Magistrate Ebe who was appointed a Magistrate in 1985 until his death in 2016, served as the oldest Magistrate in the state judiciary and expressed surprise that some of his colleagues, who were less enterprising had risen to the rank of High Court judges.

The cleric remarked that the late Chief Magistrate Ebe by delivering 192 judgements in one year, had achieved a feat which many Magistrates and Judges had not achieved, noting that unless hardwork was made the hallmark of the State judiciary, it would continue to enthrone mediocrity.

Akah, who is also the chairman, Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBED), praised the deceased for his virtue of hardwork and prayed for his soul to have eternal rest.

The burial of the Late Chief Magistrate was attended by the cream of the society which included the Chief of Staff, Rivers State Government House, Hon. Emeka Woke, a former governorship candidate, Chief Sergeant Awuse, Judges of the state High Court, a plethora of serving Magistrates, university teachers, and the Nigerian Bar Association of both Port Harcourt and Isikokpo branches.

The remains of the deceased were buried were buried last Saturday in Egbeda community.

Chidi Enyie