Bonny Inferno: RSG To Assist Victims

The people of Ancient Bonny town in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, have commended the Rivers State Government for showing concern over the fire disaster that gutted some parts of the town recently.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Bonny Local Government Area, Simon Hart, who stated this last Monday when the Special Adviser (SA) to the Governor on Emergency and Relief Services, Hon Bereni Irisofe, visited the affected areas to assess the extent of damage.

Hart explained to the Special Adviser that he had earlier assured the victims of the fire incident that the state government will assist to alleviate their pain, saying that the visit of Irisofe was a proof that the government empathises with the people.

The Bonny council boss pleaded that something should be done quickly to alleviate the plight of the affected persons.

In his response, the governor’s aide thanked God that there was no loss of lives and commended the people for being law abiding despite what had happened.

Irisofe promised to give a detailed report to the Governor, expressing optimism that the Governor in his passionate nature for his people will do something to alleviate their plight and bring succour to their present state of hopelessness.

He urged the people to continue to support the state government.

The Tide learnt that last week’s inferno destroyed several houses and rendered many indigenes and tenants homeless. Some of the affected areas include Hospital Road, Chief Ezekiel-Hart Compound,Wilbros Junction and Abalama-bie, all in Bonny main town.