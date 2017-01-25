BOI Launches Solar Energy Fund

The Bank of Industry (BOI), has launched a N1 billion Solar Energy Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMES) to boost the epileptic power supply from the grid system.

Speaking to newsmen after the launch of the fund recently in Lagos, BOI’s Acting Managing Director, Mr Waheed Olagunju, said that the N1 billion for the solar energy fund was to ensure that the country achieves sustainable and inclusive development.

Olagunju said that there was an urgent need for the country to substantially increase the supply of modern and affordable energy services from sources that are accessible.

He said the utilization of the Solar Energy Fund was a solution against diesel and petrol for powering MSMES items and equipment for long-term cost saving, adding that the project will be implemented in collaboration with major competent Solar Energy Project developers.

The BOI boss said that the Solar Energy Project developers would be implementing the solar projects by providing MSMES with solar solutions through appropriate business models, adding that the Solar Energy Solution developers were selected through competitive and transparent process.

He said solar solutions were faster to deploy and could be installed and commissioned within a reasonable period, adding that the project is in consonance with the initiative of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations which has been adopted by many countries, including Nigeria.

The BOI Boss said that the initiative was in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and relevant State Government which are now being called up to provide energy for MSMES across the country.

He said that the initiative would enhance productivity of existing MSMES and encourage the establishment of new enterprises through the provision of medium to long term loans to meet their capital outlay.