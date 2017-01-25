…As Production Resumes At Refineries

The Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC), Alesa-Eleme in Rivers State is back on stream producing at full capacity.

The disclosure was made by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Chief Operating Officer of the refinery, Mr Anibor Kragha in a statement obtained by The Tide last Monday in Port Harcourt.

Kragha said that besides the Port Harcourt Refinery, the two other refineries in Warri and Kaduna were also back on stream. He said that the NNPC’s three refineries produced additional volumes of 4.6 million litres of kerosene and 7.7 million litres of diesel as at Monday for the Nigerian’s consumption.

The NNPC Chief Operating Officer further explained that Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC), Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) and Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) were all running, adding that they are producing and they are all fully re-streamed.

He noted that efforts were also underway for the refineries to commence the production of aviation turbine kerosene otherwise known as Jet Al Fuel, stressing that NNPC is working on a holistic strategic plan to ensure the operational integrity of the refineries.

He said that the corporation would surmount its operational challenges of obsolete equipment to ensure the availability of petroleum products nationwide.

He said that the three refineries were currently producing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol.

Philip Okparaji