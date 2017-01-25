Anambra, FMBN To Provide Houses For Civil Servants

The Anambra State Government said last Monday that it was collaborating with the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to complete its housing scheme for civil servants in the state.

The State Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Frank Offor, said in Onitsha that the collaboration was in government’s bid to provide affordable houses for its workers.

“Due to the economic recession, the state government decided to involve FMBN to finance the civil servants housing project.

“By this arrangement, it won’t take time for the project to be delivered. The state government and the bank are already working on the process”, he said.

He said that as soon as funds were released work would begin on the sites, remarking that governor of the state, Willie Obiano, was passionate about the housing needs of workers in the state.

According to the commissioner, the state government has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the investors for the construction of eight Housing Estates across the state.

Government signed an MoU with Cotabs Engineering Ltd, for the construction of housing units across the three senatorial zones of the state valued at N57 billion.

“EFABS Property Limited is also expected to construct 1,000 housing units at Amansea near Awka for the middle and high-class valued at N26.4 billion”, he said.