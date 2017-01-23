Zamfara To Construct 160 Toilets, 581 Boreholes

The Zamfara State government says it is constructing 160 blocks of public toilets, 580 boreholes in public schools and hospitals as part of its efforts to ensure Open Defecation Free (ODF) in the state.

The projects would be executed under Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHAWN II) a UNICEF/DFID intervention programme.

Zamfara is one of the six states benefiting from SHWAN projects in the country which aimed at improving sanitation, hygiene and water supply in the rural communities inline with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The state commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Lawal M-Liman, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

M-Liman said that 78 Solar motorised boreholes would be constructed and rehabilitated, while 250 hand pump would also be constructed under the projects.

According to him, the project is being jointly financed by the state government and DFID/UNICEF with sharing formula of 50 per cent contribution of the total cost.

“In the first phase of this project in 2015 the state government released over N84 million naira as counterpart fund for its implementation in the three pilot local government areas of Birnin-Magaji, Talata-Mafara and Tsafe.

“We constructed 33 blocks of public toilets, 168 hand pump boreholes in 15 primary schools and health centers in the benefitting Local Government Areas (LGAs) under this programme in 2015.

“Considering the importance of this project in improving healthcare delivery to rural communities, the state governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari had recently approved the release of N400 million as counterpart fund for the second phase of the projects in 2017.

“We will follow the criteria given by the state government and DFID/UNICEF through the state Rural and Water Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) to select another three LGAs that will benefit under the programme in the second phase.

“Over 80 public schools and hospitals across the three LGAs to be selected will benefit under the projects in 2017 “, he said.