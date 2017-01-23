Unpaid Entitlements: TUC, PENGASSAN Picket Firm

Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), have picketed Speciality Drilling Fluid for allegedly derailing from extant labour laws.

The unions alleged that the firm, which is an indigenous oil-servicing company, was treating workers like slaves and that even the workers’ entitlements were not being paid.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, last Friday, the TUC Chairman, Rivers State chapter, Comrade Austin Jonah, expressed worry that the firm treats workers as slaves and also sacks them at will.

Jonah questioned the value of Nigerian content law and indigenous companies and urged the firm to pay workers their entitlements and to respect employee / workers relationship.

He said: “We are talking of local content today, Nigerians have companies in the oil and gas sectors, but they are punishing their fellow Nigerians.

“They will not pay them their salaries and other entailments as at when due”.