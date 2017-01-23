Rivers United Continues Winning Streak Pips Tornadoes 1-0

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium boosted their credentials in their quest for this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League title, as they beat visiting Niger Tornaboes 1-0.

The game was one of the week three matches played at different venues across the nation in the NPFL 2016/2017 season.

Homeboy, Guy Kuemyan scored the only goal of the encounter at the 21st minute.

Shortly after the goal, United continued to maintain pressure to increase the tally but the Minna-based team contained their onslaughts.

On resumption, the visitors came out looking for equalizer that yielded no fruits.

Speaking shortly after the game, the keeper of Rivers United, Sunday Rotimi expressed joy over the present impressive performance of the players, most importantly the three points they got to make up their points to seven in three matches.

According to him, his achievements and present form is due to hardwork and discipline both in and outside the pitch.

“The three points we got today are very important, because we have to forge ahead. It is also good to start early. We thank God that we won”, Rotimi said.

Tonye Orabere