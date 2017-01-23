Orji Kalu’s Political Arithemetic

Former Governor of Abia State and founder of the Peoples Progressives Alliance (PPA), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu recently either by omission or commission, abandoned the political party for the national ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), anchoring his reasons on collective interests of the South-East geo-political zone vis-à-vis the gross sidelining it has writhed under the Nigerian project.

Seemingly, Kalu believed that as elections were over; astute leaders ought to sacrificially do realignments towards actualizing some set goals.

Indisputably, all the political parties in the country are so far identical in terms of manifestoes and ideologies, and therefore defections are mostly in myths. Nothing apparently changes as par modus operandi but merely miens and burrs.

Nonetheless, a political leader at any given time, determines directions in the society. If the leader sees the nation as no-man’s land, government will be encircled by squandermanias and political contractors.

Thus, democracy as a game triumphs on political calculations and scheming. Apart from the deceased former Senate President, Dr. Chuba Okadigbo who explicitly espoused the political arithmetic formula, a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi also embraced the philosophy and it did work excellently for him. While as the governor on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Obi calculatedly saw things beyond party identity, but penetrated and maintained outstanding relationship with the then President Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

Certainly, Obi understood clearly that the purpose of political delineation is merely for the contest, and therefore did not take it to the extreme after elections. Despite his natural low voice, Obi maneuvered his way powerfully into the heart of the President from an opposition political party and could have been endorsed as best-man if Jonathan and Patience were to renew marital vows while in office. Obi utilised relationship skills knowing that as a state governor, he cannot operate meaningfully in isolation from the central government. Obi albeit APGA leader then, prioritised the mandate entrusted by Anambra people, played blithely with party politics, and got all support he needed to deliver, and indeed conquered.

Certainly, by his closeness to Jonathan, one or two of his recommendations must have been considered even as an opposition party. That’s leadership per excellence; reigning in the camp of opposition.

Weighing the reasons adduced by Orji Kalu over his defection, his move to the ruling party was largely a desideratum as it affords enormous opportunities to relate closely with the present leadership towards a paradigm shift over the marginalization which has become synonymous with the geopolitical zone.

Good political know-hows awesomely support dynamism, flexibility and adjustments at critical times for achieving uncommon goals. Politics is a game for dribblers than conservatives. Opposition as allowed in a democracy ought to be centered on issues and policy instead of over-enthroning partisanship at the expense of governance and service delivery. To endlessly bark and roar along political lines when governance should be a priority is the height of naivety, indicative ofbereft of ideas and diversionary tactics.

Without doubt, opposition is an essential element of democracy but that should be left to the political parties. In fact, once inauguration takes place after elections, any elected of ficeholder that obstinately plays partisan politics is amateur. An oath of office signals the mantle of leadership of a state or country, and not of a political party. Any leader elected in error without concrete blueprints will end up with endless commotions for cover-ups.

Constructive opposition connotes proffering practicable solutions to problems and not alarmists.

As Kalu integrates with the ruling party now as one of the chieftains from the South-East, his voice will no longer be heard from outside within the ruling party. His opinions at least on the marginalization of the zone as well as ideas on how to move sports in the country to another level may count. No doubt, his administration as governor was marred by controversies; nevertheless, no one can dare his remarkable exploits on sports which made state football team determinedly revived then with great results.Thus, he has something to contribute. Above all, for the South East to receive exceptional attention, political arithmetic is inevitable especially in a democracy like our where majority always have their way. The geopolitical zone cannot appropriately be comfortable to have just their say in the Nigerian project but their way as a major ethnic nationality.

Umegboro is a public affairs analyst and publisher.

Carl Umegboro