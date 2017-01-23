NUJ Plans Seminar On Stress Management

The Rivers State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in conjunction with BF Suma International Nigeria Limited, Save-A-Life Mission Hospital, and other partners, have agreed to hold a one-day seminar/workshop on stress and other health-related issues in Port Harcourt.

A statement at the weekend by Chairman of the council, Mr. Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, stated that the seminar was necessitated by the fact that “given the nature of the job of a journalist, especially in the Nigerian environment, which makes stress inevitable, there is the need for us to understand what level of stress our body can contain”.

Also speaking, Secretary of the council, Mr Soibi Max-Alalibo, noted that statistics on stress and its related killer diseases are alarming, based on research carried out by leading organizations concerned with workplace mental and productivity health issues.

He pointed out that BF Suma International is a globally recognized pharmaceutical company, with authoritative certifications from leading regulatory organizations across the world, including NAFDAC.

According to the Business Development and Special Projects Manager of the company, Mr. Fortune Edwin Otse, “it is instructive to note that stress is recognized to be linked to the most known six leading causes of death.

“They are heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver, and suicide, he said.

The NUJ statement indicated that the purpose of the seminar/workshop is to provide the participants valuable tips on how workplace and personal stress, and its related killer diseases can be identified through related symptoms, and addressed.

According to the statement, the seminar is scheduled to hold on Thursday, January 26, 2017 by 10 am at the Main Hall of the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, adding that it is open to all journalists and friends of the media.

Similarly, the council has announced that it will hold her end of 2016, and beginning of 2017 Special Thanksgiving Service at the Banham Methodist Cathedral Church, Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt on Sunday, January 29, 2017, by 10am.

The Rivers State NUJ executive, therefore, enjoined all members to fully participate in the event as journalists give thanks to God.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana