NSF:Team Rivers Abula Commences Training

Ahead of the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF), the Rivers State Traditional Sports Association (Abula) has commenced training.

The head coach of the team, Paul Asaah, who revealed this at the weekend in a chat with Tidesports in Port Harcourt stated that the team is preparing for the programme of 2017 calendar year and which would also help the athletes keep fit for the NSF expected to hold in Calabar, Cross River State, later this year.

According to him, he is working towards defending and sustaining all three trophies, the double, men single and women single, which he has won for three consecutives times.

“I expect nothing less than the trophies at the 19th NSF, so I am doing my very best to ensure that the athletes get adequate preparation and motivation as they set for the task ahead’, Asaah said.

He however stated that his athletes have all it takes to secure all three trophies should they be encouraged.

“They will bring out the best in them if the needed support is given to them. I know that they will definitely do the state proud once more”, he said.

The team Rivers Abula won all three laurels for the sport at the Kada 2008, “Garden city Games 2011” and the Eko 2012 National Sports fiesta.