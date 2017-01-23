Maritime Varsity Bill Passes Second Reading

A Bill for an Act to elevate the Maritime Institute in Oron, Akwa Ibom, to the status of a university, has passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Henry Archibong, also seeks to make comprehensive provisions for its management and administration.

While leading the debate, Archibong said the bill had been passed by the House of Representatives of the 7th Assembly.

He said that the bill had also passed second reading in the present Senate and urged members to support it.

Archibong said the establishment of the university would save foreign exchange for Nigeria as experts in oceanography, maritime and other related fields would no long have to go to Ghana and other countries for further studies.

Rep. Dennis Nnamdi (PDP-Enugu), said the institute had the required facilities needed for a university.

According to Nnamdi, there is no better place to site the university than in Oron as a lot of maritime activities take place in the area.