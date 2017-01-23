IPOB Declares 200 Members Missing After Rally In Rivers

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has said that over 200 members of the group were still missing after its pro-Donald Trump rally in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital last Friday turned awry following a clash with security operatives.

A statement by the IPOB spokesman, Mr. Emma Powerful, last Saturday, also claimed that over 11 of its members were killed, describing as untrue, the statement by the police that nobody died in the cause of the ‘illegal’ rally.

The IPOB statement, which was made available to newsmen, yesterday, reads: “We, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leadership worldwide, wish to use this medium to correct the erroneous impression that we carried out a protest.

“What IPOB did on 20th of January, 2017, in Igweocha, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was a peaceful rally in solidarity with the newly elected President of the United States of America, Mr. Donald John Trump, who took oath of office in Washington, D.C.

“This solidarity rally in support of President Donald J Trump was announced by IPOB Worldwide on the 16th day of January, 2017, by our media team, and the content of that announcement was unambiguous and could not conceivably be misunderstood or misrepresented to mean protest as has been erroneously reported by certain sections of the media.

“The event was scheduled and announced as a rally and not a protest. We would also like to place it on record that IPOB worldwide has confirmed that more than 11 Biafrans died as a result of the unprovoked, brutal and unwarranted military assault on our members during this peaceful rally.

“Many more are in hospitals receiving treatment with over 200 abducted presumed dead. It is incumbent on the civilized world to prevail on the regime of President Buhari to release the dead bodies and those they abducted; and to refrain from abducting those receiving treatment in hospitals.

“IPOB Family Units, whose members are missing, are advised to forward their names to our secretariat.”

He explained that IPOB lawyers were working tirelessly to locate and release those taken to 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp at Rumuola; the State CID, Port Harcourt; and SOS Police Station at Mini Okoro off Old Aba Road.