Ibiyeomie Blasts Leaders Over Recession

Popular TV pastor and founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has flayed Nigerian leaders over the prevailing economic recession in the country.

Speaking during the church’s annual revival programme tagged “Five Nights of Glory”, in Port Harcourt, Ibiyeomie pointed out that there was nothing like recession but lack of vision and leadership.

He reasoned that the country’s leaders have shut their eyes to the huge opportunities around them, and rather resorted to short term solutions that would not bring anything good in the long run.

Ibiyeomie picked holes on the policy of exporting the country’s crude oil arguing that it’s a wrong approach to economic recovery and development.

“All Nigeria needs is to stop selling its crude, “Ibiyeomie charged, saying “there are over 6,000 by-products from crude oil and so when you export crude, these by-products do not come back to you”.

He hinted that when foreign countries buy the nation’s crude oil, they refine it and send the by-products as finished goods for as to buy.

The popular televangelist blamed the nation’s poverty challenge on poor leadership and called for a shift in policy formulation, planning and execution that will lift the people out of the present situation.

For Ibiyeomie, God’s word remains a sure path to transformation and the nation’s rebirth, since it provides the road map to any meaningful development and self actualization.

He argued that God’s word brings freedom and opens opportunities for those who are willing to exploit it and abide by its principle.

The founder of Salvation Ministries further maintained that whatever is plaguing Nigeria as a country is not insurmountable and rather requires a concerted effort from its leaders to change policy directions, as he urged the citizens to always display positive mindset for a better future.