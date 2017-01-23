Ekporo IDPs: Committee Visits Ejire, Osaronu, Others

The Ekporo Rehabilitation/Resettlement Committee in Eleme Local Government Area last Saturday, commenced visitation of stakeholders in Eleme to gather necessary and factual information that will enable members make a proper and productive recommendation that will in turn lead to the return of Ekporo people to their homeland.

Some of the prominent leaders visited include; King of Eleme Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Samuel Oluka Ejire; Paramount Ruler of Onne Clan, Chief John Denis Osaronu; Paramount Ruler of Alesa Clan, Chief J. D. Nkpe; and Paramount Ruler of Ekporo Clan, Chief Samuel Obe.

Emere S. O. Ejire while addressing the committee, expressed satisfaction for the choice of members of the committee because of their ability to deliver effectively without political interference.

He charged them to take the Ekporo issue more seriously as it has constituted a great deal of concern to the generality of Eleme people.

Ejire also blessed them, and reiterated his readiness to support the committee to actualize its task.

In the same vein, Chief J. D. Osaronu expressed his determination to support the committee with every necessary documents and information they would need to do a proper job.

Also speaking during the visit was the Paramount Ruler of Ekporo Clan, Chief Samuel Obe, called for reconciliation and peace.

Reacting to the remarks, Chairman of the committee, High Chief Obo Obaa, thanked them for their support, stating that with this, they are now more fortified, and assured them of adequately delivering their assignments to return Ekporo people to their homes.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana