C’River Adopts Agric As Economic Mainstay

The Cross River State Government has stated that agriculture will become one of the major income earners for the people and economic booster for the State Government.

The State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Ejemot Esu, made the assertion at the presentation of certificates to 600 women and youth trainees under the state’s Commercial Agriculture Development Project (CADP) in Calabar.

He said the CADP Training Programme was aimed at expanding the frontiers in Agriculture through the training of unemployed graduates and youth with passion for agricultural development.

Esu maintained that the 600 graduands who had received training in various acts of poultry, aquaculture, rice production, cocoa and oil palm production would be empowered to be entrepreneurs in their fields of training.

The deputy governor expressed hope that the state would become great as the graduands will become employers of labour in agriculture products while putting food on the tables of many.

He congratulated the graduands, and advised them to take the programme seriously, adding that government will ensure that they are encouraged to achieve their objectives.

The representative of the National Project Coordinator, Dr. Salisu Garba, intimated that the project which started in 2009 was restructured in some states, including Cross River to empower women and graduates with interest and passion for agriculture to better their lots.

Garba expressed satisfaction at the high spirit, response and passion exhibited by the participants during the programme, and hoped that they would share their experience with other youths in their localities.

On his part, the state Project Coordinator, Mr. Duckham Amah, described the determination of Governor Ben Ayade’s administration towards empowering the youth as unprecedented and uncommon, stating that the policies would be guided by all meaningful stakeholders.

Amah maintained that the programme was expected to end in May 2017, and expressed the hope that with the commitment shown so far by Ayade, the programme may be extended for another two years for the benefit of more youth in the state.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar