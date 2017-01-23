Church Plans Free Restaurant In Rivers 23 LGAs …To Curb Hunger, Crime

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has reiterated the commitment of the Church to the welfare of the less-privileged in the society just as he said that plans are underway to open Free Restaurants in the 23 LGAs of the state.

Chinyere stated this during a Church service with the theme: “Breaking The York of witchcraft Attack” organized yesterday, to rescue souls from the shackles of the devil at the church Headquarters, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the level of hunger and poverty was increasingly high in the country, resulting in high rate of crimes and criminality, adding that it was for this reason that the church was planning to open free restaurants in all the local government areas (LGAs) in the state in order to help reduce hunger and crime in the society.

He recalled the adage that “an hungry man is the devil’s workshop”, and noted that if nothing was done to remedy the situation, the state and indeed, the country may soon become too endangered to live peacefully in while businesses may find it difficult to thrive.

Chinyere stated that the high level of suffering and hunger in Nigeria was creating room for the agents of darkness to cause havoc in the country, but added that God has been faithful to Nigeria against agents of darkness.

He stressed the need for spiritual food ,physical as well as spiritual food for the needy, promising that the Church would always do its best to ensure the well-being of its members and the general public.

He added that the objectives for opening free restaurants in the 23 LGAs in Rivers State, would only be actualized with the Church tithes, offerings and seed donations given by members, and called for a harvest of the goodwill of Christians to enable the Church address the needs of the less privileged and the afflicted in the society.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana