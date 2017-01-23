Bayelsa Federal Pensioners Undergo Verification

The Federal Government has carried out a verification of pensioners in Bayelsa State to determine their authentic number so as to resolve issues surrounding payment of pensioners.

According to The Tide findings, the federal pensioners trooped out to participate in the exercise conducted by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAID) in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The participants hailed the exercise which started last week and lasted for three days and the pensioners described it as a welcome development.

A retired chief nursing officer, Mr. Jonathan Ikputu who spoke to newsmen, said the exercise was smooth and asked the federal government to use the findings to solve problems of pensioners. “It is good that this kind of programme is happening to rectify issues and challenges in the Federal Pensioners Board.

“Well, with what I have seen, so far, I must say that the exercise is good,” he said.

Another pensioner, Mr. Japheth Taribo, who commended the PTAID said that the exercise was better than previous ones.

Taribo said that the programme was in the right direction, adding that is fact, fingerprint and documents were also captured.

“This exercise is so far smooth and orderly, but in all, there is need for improvement because taking care of the elderly people is not an easy task.

“I heard that there is a medical team to cover the programme, I am happy about that because that shows that the government is prepared for the verification,” he said.

Also, the Deputy Director Bayelsa State Emergency Medical Services (BSEMS) Mrs Cynthia Fred-Boufini, said they provided medical service to cover the programme.