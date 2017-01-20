Winners Cup: Rivers Angels, Amazons Light Up Abuja,’Morrow

Federation Cup Champions Rivers Angels will take on Nasarawa Amazons in the Winners Cup match of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFC) at the FIFA Goal Project, National Stadium Abuja, tomorrow.

This was disclosed Thursday by the media officer of Rivers Angels FC Jessica Amadi, in a chat with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.

According to her, a statement from the NWFC secretariat signed by the executive secretary, Mr Ayo Abdulrahaman clarified that the match earlier scheduled to hold Wednesday, 18th January, this year had been moved to this weekend (Saturday) 21st of this month to start at 3pm.

The winners cup is the women’s version of the NPFL’s Super Four (4) mini-tournament and it is the official season ending competition of the women’s league.

The Angels are in high spirit and are determined to emerge champions of the 2016 NWFL competition this weekend, to further confirm their supremacy in the NWFL as the strongest side.

Rivers Angels FC is regarded as perhaps the strongest women football club in the country, though the girls from Lafia can never be push overs for any time.

Both teams regularly supply players to all categories of the National teams ranging from the under-17 to the senior team, Super Falcons.

It would be recalled that Rivers Angels FC defeated their South-South counterpart, Bayelsa Queens 5-3 on penalties to emerge champion for the seventh time, making them the most successful team in the competition.