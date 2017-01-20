Ugwuanyi Appoints Zik’s Son As SA

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has appointed son of first Nigerian President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Uwakwe Ukuta Azikiwe, as his Special Adviser on Special Duties.

Ugwuanyi made this known last Monday while introducing past leaders of the Eastern Region, East Central States, old Anambra State, old Enugu State and the present Enugu State to the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Stuart Symington, who visited him in Enugu.

He said it was in recognition of the contributions of the undisputed icon of Nigerian nationalism, to the state, the Igbo nation and the country at large.

The governor also noted that the appointment of Zik’s son was based on merit and the conviction that his wealth of experience and contributions would add value to the efforts of his administration to impact positively on the lives of the people of the state.

Uwakwe is an American-trained lawyer, who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2005.

He attended Lincoln University, and University of Baltimore School of Law, both in the United States of America, and until his recent appointment, was a pioneer staff of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The new adviser, had thanked Ugwuanyi “for the honour and privilege to serve my state of birth”, and pledged to work towards the actualization of the vision of the governor to take Enugu State to the next level.

Reacting to the development, a cross section of Enugu residents hailed Ugwuanyi for the rare gesture, which they said deserved the commendation of the public.