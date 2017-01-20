Stakeholder Faults Shake Up In Aviation Parastatals

An aviation executive, Mrs Michelle Asiri, has urged the Federal Government to give parastatals in the aviation industry free-hands to operate, such that can guarantee proper development of the sector.

This is even as she apparently faulted the recent shake up in parastatals in the aviation industry.

Mrs Asiri, who is the Head, Corporate Communication of AZMAN Air Services Limited while reacting to the recent sack of four heads of aviation agencies, at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa last Tuesday, noted that the aviation sector is a highly technical industry that would require real professionals to handle.

She said that the sacked Managing Director of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) was a surprise to many people in the sector, pointing out that the said NAMA former Chief Executive had proved his mettle in the course of discharging his duties.

Asiri said the removal of the former NAMA boss was politically motivated, adding that such moves will not be too good for the much-cherished development and advancement required in the industry like what is obtained in other nations of the world.

The aviation executive however urged the Federal Government to look beyond political considerations in the choice of who heads any parastatal in the aviation industry, so as to let the sector grow.

It would be recalled that four heads of parastatals/agencies in the aviation sector were sacked last week by the Federal Government.

Those relieved of their jobs are Mr. Emma Anasi, the CEO of NAMA, Dr. Anthony Anuforom, Director General of Nigeria Metrological Agency (NIMET), Mr. Samuel Caulcrick, the Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria and the Commissioner of Accident Investigation Burearu.

A statement from the Ministry of Transportation in Abuja signed by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the sack.

Corlins Walter