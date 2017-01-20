Squadron FC Vows To Win Trophies Calls For Competition

The team manager of Squadron Football Club in Andoni Local government area, Rivers State, Lazarus Ernest has said that he is looking on his players to ensure that they win football competition next year in the area.

Ernest stated this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Wednesday, shortly after meeting with the players, in Muma.

According to him, his players have the capacity and potentials to win any tournament organized within and outside the region, irrespective of the team involve.

“The team is restructured with renowned and quality players that can defeat any team. For seven years now the club almost collapsed, but today we are happy that it has come back to live”, Ernest said.

He explained that the main vision of the club is to groom and nuture young talented players in the area, saying that the club is ready to motivate young players to achieve desired goal.

“We are set to rule the world of football in Andoni local government area. We are also ready to win any competition, but my fear is, – will there be regular tournaments” he asked.

The team manager noted that absence of local competition is the bane of grassroot sports development in the state, adding that the last competition held in the area was in 2011, before the recent tournament organized by a member of Federal House of Representative, Hon Abiante Dagomie, representing Andoni, Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency.

Ernest used the forum to appeal to chairmen of local government areas in the state to organize annual football competitions.

Etengo Dimkpa