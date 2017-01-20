Rivers Confirms Re-Emergence Of Lassa Fever …As Health Workers Suspend Strike

The Rivers State Ministry of Health has confirmed a case of Lassa fever discovered in a private health facility in the state.

This comes as the Federal Government announced the resurgence of Lassa fever in some states of the federation.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Theophilus Odagme, in a statement in Port Harcourt, explained that the patient, who has been expertly managed, has now fully recovered and discharged.

Odagme emphasised that the Rivers State Ministry of Health was collaborating with the World Health Organization (WHO), the private hospital and the family of the patient to ensure that the processes of decontamination and contact are effectively managed.

He advised people in the state not to panic, as according to him, the state Ministry of Health was on top of the situation.

The commissioner further advised the people to report all cases of persistent high fever and bleeding to the nearest health facility or call 0803 3312 314 for quick response.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Government Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGMDP), Rivers State chapter has suspended its planned indefinite strike action scheduled to begin on the 27th of January, 2017.

The Chairman of the association, Dr Sofiri Peterside made this known while briefing newsmen at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital (BMSH) in Port Harcourt.

Peterside noted that the suspension of the planned strike action was to create room for constructive engagement with the Rivers State Government, and also commended the state government for its efforts in resolving the issues.

It would be recalled that the medical and dental practitioners had embarked on a three-day warning strike last week over the delay in the implementation of the agreed salary structure and resolving the manpower gap in the state’s health sector.